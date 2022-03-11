Mike Comegys died in January, but he was very much alive on Thursday, March 10, 2022, when he met the New Castle County paramedics and Hockessin EMTs who brought him back to life.
The 70-year old heart attack victim flatlined while in the back of an ambulance on his way to Christiana Hospital, only to be resuscitated by the quick actions of Paramedic First Class Mark Plumley, Paramedic Kristina Shorb, Captain Kevin Hovis from Hockessin Fire Company, and Firefighter/EMT Eric Larson.
Comegys in January was at home when he started feeling symptoms that led him to believe he was having a heart attack.
He called 9-1-1 and then went outside to wait for the ambulance. He spoke with the Hockessin ambulance crew who arrived first, and then with the New Castle County paramedics as they started evaluating his condition.
The ambulance, with the two medics in the back, started for Christiana Hospital, but before it got out of the neighborhood, the medics noticed a serious change in Comegys' EKG, and within seconds he flatlined.
The paramedics, now with Hovis assisting, began resuscitating Comegys which included shocks and CPR.
Larson went from driving the medic unit, to parking it, and getting behind the wheel of the ambulance.
And as quickly as Comegys went into cardiac arrest, he came out of it.
Although they treat thousands of patients a year, Plumley remembers this run.
"It was surprising how quickly he went downhill," said Plumley. "Luckily we had a very good crew that day that all worked very well together and got everything done quickly for him and had an excellent outcome.
"Because we got him back so quickly he was completely fine the rest of the way into the hospital," said Plumley. "We were having conversations with him the rest of the way in."
When Comegys met the crews again on Thursday for the first time since his heart attack he shared hugs with each of them, shared some laughs, and provided lunch.
"Well you know I'm not really an emotional guy but I don't know that there's anything that made me more happy than to meet these folks," said Comegys.
Comegys requested the meeting with the medics, and he can't believe more people don't show that appreciation.
"All the runs that they make, all the accidents, and heart attacks, and other things that occur where they save people's lives that only two or three people say thank you every year," said Comegys. "That's amazing. It's the least you can do."
Paramedic Shorb said seeing their patient again was awesome.
"We take people to the hospital but unfortunately we don't see what happens after that and what the outcome is post going to the hospital. So being able to meet him and see him after the fact, and seeing how well he's doing is really amazing," said Shorb.
For Comegys the four are his real life heroes. "I can't thank them enough for what they did for me and I'll never forget them."