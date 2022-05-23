4th grade students at the school on Gilpin Avenue pulled down a banner on Monday, May 23, 2022, to reveal the new name of their school: Joseph E. Johnson Elementary School.
The school is named after Dr. Joseph E. Johnson, Junior, the first superintendent of the Red Clay Consolidated School District, and the first principal of a non-segregated school in Delaware back in 1968 - P.S. Dupont High School.
"Dr. Johnson represents everything that I stand for and everything we need to stand for, as we look at what's needed within education from leadership perspective on down to keeping our children first," said Dorrell Green, Red Clay's current superintendent.
U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, whose father Ted worked with Dr. Johnson at Red Clay, said "JoeJohnson" will live on.
"This is his legacy. We are his legacy," said Blunt Rochester. "Every time we go past this school, we will remember him, every time we go past this school. Every time we see these students we should be inspired to do the work that he did, and to make sure that every single child, every single child, gets a quality education - no, gets the best education - because they are entitled to it. They deserve it, and we will live his legacy."
Delaware Secretary of Education Mark Holodick met Dr. Johnson later in his own educational career.
"There's a term I use, excellence in equity, and I don't know that there has been a leader that embodies that phrase more so than Dr. Johnson," said Holodick. "Not just students, but educators and leaders. It's just incredibly fitting this school is being dedicated to him today."
In attendance for the event was Johnson's wife, Karen, a niece, Karen Brown, and a nephew, Darin Kellam.
Johnson, who died in April, 2020, was a 1952 graduate of Howard High School.