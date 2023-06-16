New Castle County's widely recognized shelter and service center for homeless people will be able to serve more guests more effectively, thanks to more federal funding that was announced Friday.
(speaking in the video: New Castle County Community Development and Housing Director Nicole Waters; Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester; Senator Chris Coons; New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer; Hope Center client Latoya Brown)
The Hope Center was opened by the county during the COVID-19 pandemic at the former hotel on Airport Road just off I-95. Like any facility, it needs some maintenance over time, and with people constantly coming and going there are transportation needs to consider.
The congressional appropriations process is directing $750,000 toward repairing a leaking roof that makes several rooms and the ballroom uninhabitable, as well as for transportation-related expenses to serve about 100 riders a day.
“Safe, affordable, and reliable housing is a basic right, and no Delawarean should have to worry about if they will have a roof over their head at night,” Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said. "Safe and reliable housing is foundational to everything – from employment and education to childcare and caretaking. That’s why I’m proud to have secured this federal funding alongside Senators Carper and Coons, which will be critical to supporting the Hope Center’s important and life-changing work. With this funding, the Hope Center will be able to provide more Delawareans experiencing homelessness with temporary housing, the first step in connecting them with permanent housing and a hopeful future.”
"We know that in our state, we, the County Executive, all of us are working to build accessible, affordable, quality housing. But, we also know that people may have a transition," Blunt Rochester added.
Latoya Brown hopes to join about 260 other families in making that transition. She arrived at Hope Center with her son in January after living in her car. Brown had become homeless after losing a job and, therefore, her source of income.
"Finding the Hope Center has been nothing but a blessing to me," Brown said. "When you first come into the Hope Center, they actually help you put a plan in place to meet you where you're at in life to help you go on your way to secure housing."
“The Hope Center continues to provide shelter, services and support for homeless Delawareans, and with this funding, we can help The Hope Center serve more people in need,” Senator Tom Carper said. "Everyone deserves access to a safe roof over their head, and I’m proud we could deliver this funding to do just that in New Castle County.”
“When we discuss initiatives to address homelessness, we often talk about the deserved dignity of having a roof over one’s head,” Senator Chris Coons said. “Today, we are announcing federal funding that will provide such dignity to some of our community’s most vulnerable who are deserving of decent and safe housing.”
More information about the Hope Center and its services is available by calling a local State Service Center at 1-866-843-7212.
"This is an important day for the Hope Center and its residents,” New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer stated. “We’re incredibly thankful to our federal delegation partners of Sens. Carper, Coons and Congresswoman Blunt Rochester. We look forward to their continued support and partnership in the success of the Hope Center and those who call it home.”