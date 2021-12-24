A new room is open in the New Castle County Hope Center meant to light up the faces of the kids who call the center their temporary home.
The Hope Chest was the idea of a group of Girl Scouts from Troop 510 for their silver award project.
Several scouts joined County Executive Matt Meyer on Thursday, December 23, 2021, to cut a ribbon for the new space which was packed full of games, gifts, and toys.
The gifts will be available to children at the center for special occasions like birthdays and holidays, and is just in time for Christmas.
Aahna Deshpande from Brandywine High School says the project has been months in the making.
"It took a while to think of a project of what exactly we wanted to do, and then organize everything at home and make all the decorations, and then bring it to life in the actual room."
The scouts painted the room walls, installed shelves, built bookcases, and worked with children at the center to create art work for the walls.
Concord High School student Vivian Hevalow said it's a labor of love.
"We spent hours and hours on this. We really wanted it to look perfect and to give hope to people coming in. I really hope it does."
It's all about the children, said Anna D'Antonio, also from Concord High.
"It's very heart warming to me. It's really awesome seeing that our project can have so much impact on the kids."
Meyer said young people like these scouts make his job easier.
"When there are leaders like this in high school, in Brandywine School District, in Girls Scouts saying for their silver award they could do anything - and they chose this."
The Hope Center recently marked its first anniversary since opening.