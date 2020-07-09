Firefighters from a number of fire companies were called to the scene of a house fire in the Talleybrook subdivision off of Shipley Road.

Crews responded to Summerset Road shortly before 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 and found smoke coming from the garage.

Flames started shooting out of a gaping hole in the garage roof a short time later.

Residents of the home got out safely and the fire was declared under control in about a half an hour.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. 

