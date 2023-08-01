The transformation of a northeast Wilmington community will accelerate, thanks to a major grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Riverside and Imani Village are just off Northeast Boulevard. Construction of new rental homes continues, even as boarded-up dilapidated homes await to be torn down. Tuesday, Deputy HUD Secretary Adrianne Todman was on hand for the presentation of a $50-million U.S. Housing and Urban Development Choice Neighborhood Implementation grant.
(speaking in the video: Sen. Chris Coons, HUD Deputy Secretary Adrienne Todman, future Imani Village resident Alison Mendez)
"This project has planned to take more than 20 years. Now with this influx of funding, we're going to be able to get the project done in less than ten years, which is remarkable," Wilmington Housing Authority Executive Director Ray Fitzgerald said.
WHA, REACH Riverside Development Corp., Kingswood Community Center and Pennrose LLC have undertaken the project. Senator Chris Coons said the HUD grant is one of the largest ever presented in the history of Delaware and Wilmington.
"Step by step, brick by brick, volunteers, donors, investors from the community and from across our state and our country have invested because there's been leadership, there's been a vision, there's been a plan and there's been a community that deserves this investment," Coons said.
"What this program does, the Choice program, in addition to housing, it actually invests in people," Todman said. "It provides supportive services and different community amenities."
More than 550 new mixed-level income rental homes will be constructed at Imani Village.
Mayor Mike Purzycki said he and others visited the country's first "purpose built community" in Georgia a decade ago, and they were determined to bring a program that encompasses housing, education, community wellness and community leadership to Wilmington.
"What our multiparty public-private partnership has achieved so far in Riverside in just a few years is nothing short of remarkable, and this is only the beginning," Purzycki said. "We are immensely grateful to HUD for recognizing our early successes and for giving Wilmington the means to build on those successes and for giving Wilmington the means to build on those successes to continue to reimagine communities and transform lives.
"For too long, the northeast Wilmington community has been releated to the sidelines," The WRK Group CEO Logan Herring said. "Through The WRK Group's partnership with Wilmington Housing Authority, the City of Wilmington, Pennrose properties, and the amazing investment through the Choice Neighborhood Implementation grant from HUD, we plan to change that."
"Our new community will feature beautiful and affordable homes, economic development opportunities for local and national businesses, and provide green space for families to grow in as well as educational and workforce development pipelines," Herring added.
Alison Mendez already resides in Riverside with her two children, and they will be moving into a new home, probably late next year. She was determined to remain in northeast Wilmington.
"I plan on staying here as possible. I want there to be a lot of peace and more of people coming together - as a community working together, as a family," Mendez said.