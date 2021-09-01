As the remnants of Hurricane Ida moved past Delaware Wednesday night, roads were flooded and covered in debris throughout the state, but it was likely spared the worst of the storm as tornadoes tore across communities in neighboring states.
Pennsylvania and New Jersey experienced the brunt of the storm, where reports of tornadoes were made in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and Washington Crossing and Woodbury, New Jersey, along with a fourth in Burlington County, New Jersey. Mullica Hill, New Jersey, suffered significant damage in particular, as videos poured in from residents there showing houses stripped of siding or even whole walls.
DelDOT Community Relations Director CR McLeod posted an update from Smith Bridge near the Brandywine River Wednesday night.
"We're not seeing any flooding down in this area yet tonight, but we do expect to have flooding tomorrow, especially as water from the heavy rains that we're seeing in Pennsylvania work their way downstream," he said. "So, a very nasty night out here."
Heavy rain was anticipated to continue falling throughout Wednesday night, and travelers were warned morning commutes would likely be messy and lengthier than the typical affair.
"Just a very wet nasty night; a lot of water on the roads. If you are going to be out in the overnight hours, please drive carefully," McLeod said. "We do have flood watches and warnings for New Castle County and Kent County continuing through the overnight hours, and we do expect to see flooding conditions [Wednesday,] especially along the Brandywine as a result of the rain."
Major, and in some cases record, flooding was occurring Wednesday night along the Brandywine Creek in Chester County, and even when the rain stops, that still led forecasters to predict it would not crest in Wilmington until just before 10 a.m. Thursday, with possible impacts for the Park Drives in Wilmington along the creek.
Five inches of rain in a 24-hour period was still seen in some places in Delaware, like the White Clay Creek State Park near Newark, which was the high mark in the First State.
"Other areas of the state have received anywhere from a couple inches of rain to, when you get into eastern Sussex, very very little rain, which is a good thing for that area, which is also prone to flooding," McLeod said. "So, again, if you are going to be out in the overnight hours, please just be very cautious. If you do approach flooded roadways, take some time to take a different route. We've had a number of roads across New Castle County that have experienced flooding this evening, where cars have gotten stuck, trucks have gotten stuck. Obviously, you don't want to see that happen to anyone else, and just want everyone to be very careful as they're out."
Delmarva Power crews had managed to repair outages and lower those without power from roughly 3,000 to about 480 prior to midnight Wednesday morning. DelDOT crews would also be making the rounds overnight to continue addressing issues that popup or are reported as motorists encounter them, which was becoming as issue in some areas.
The official National Weather Service - Mount Holly Twitter account reported:
"We're hearing reports that crews are running out of resources to rescue people stuck in flood waters. People are continuing to drive into flood waters resulting in hundreds of water rescues. Please, unless you must travel, stay home tonight in you live in NJ or PA."
"Once the storm system gets out of here and we get the flooding out of the way, it looks like we're going to have some really nice, comfortable weather--sunny weather--which will be well deserved after a very unpleasant day and night with the remnants of Ida moving through," McLeod said.
While the storms may be over, McLeod cautioned the dangers may not be, and motorists and individuals needed to remain vigilant in the immediate future until the area dried out.
"The ground is very, very saturated. It won't take much for a tree to come down even with just some light wind, when the ground gets this wet," he said. "We'll just be continuing to keep keep an eye out and listening for reports and heading out if we need to need to get out, and respond to any issues, and we'll check in in the morning as well."
Rain Totals from former Hurricane Ida (Courtesy: DEOS)
Newark (White Clay Creek Park) - 5.04 inches
Winterthur- 4.61
Newark (UD Ag Farm) - 4.41
Hockessin - 4.22
Prices Corner - 3.97
Bridgeville - 2.37
New Castle (Delaware DMV) - 2.26
Harrington - 2.19
Rehoboth - 0.25
Indian River Bridge - 0.10
Chester Springs, PA - 8.20
West Grove, PA - 6.42
Nottingham (Park) - 5.82
Longwood Gardens - 4.73
WDEL's Mike Phillips and Sean Greene contributed to this report. Additional coverage by NBC10.