A dozen new townhomes are coming to Wilmington's east side, to be made available to first-time home buyers.
(speaking in the video: Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young, future Bennett Point homeowner Antwane Grant)
Bennett Point is part of Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County's ongoing partnership with Wilmington and local investors - with state and federal support - to be a part of the community's revitalization. The homes will go up at what's currently vacant property in the 900-block of Bennett Street, and a couple of existing homes will be replaced.
According to Mayor Mike Purzycki, the east side has been a priority during his administration. $20-million has been allocated for the community to support new home construction as well as renovation.
"This is the beginning of what I hope will be a very conspicuous transformation of the east side," Mayor Mike Purzycki said during Tuesday's groundbreaking event.
Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young also made note of the state backing this and many other initiatives with a major increase in the budget for housing programs.
"We are deeply committed to housing right now - deeply committed," Young said.
"We have made a long-term commitment to the revitalization of the Eastside through our three programs—creating homeownership, sustaining homeownership, and neighborhood revitalization,” Habitat for Humanity of New Castle County CEO Kevin Smith said. “The Bennett Point project will create twelve new, highly energy-efficient homes for first-time homebuyers and continue our targeted homeownership investments on Bennett Street. We want to thank all our supporters, especially our Congressional Delegation, the City of Wilmington, Delaware State Housing Authority, the Welfare Foundation, Crystal Trust, DuPont, and Energize Delaware.”
Antwane Grant, a former pro football player, is returning to his Wilmington roots as the first occupant of Bennett Point. Now teaching in Philadelphia, he also hopes to begin a sports academy.
"My whole thing, my whole passion is giving back to the younger generation. That's what I like doing and what I'm looking forward to," Grant said.
"You could say the time is right, but it's just very fortunate. I'm very blessed, honestly."