The Department of Justice on Thursday, May 25, 2023, announced indictments related to two large scale drug operations in Kent and New Castle counties.
The first group of indictments centered on drug activity in the Rosegate community and the Route 9 corridor.
U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David Weiss said the drug trade, and related and sometimes violent activities, have been plaguing Rosegate for years.
"Since 2018 there have been fifteen-hundred calls for service in the Rosegate community," said Weiss. "There have been a number of shootings which produced eight victims including a 9-month old child shot in the head in November of 2020."
Weiss said the Rosegate ring was allegedly run by brothers Devon and Dawann Reed.
"They recruited members of the community to transport and store drugs, "said Weiss, "and both brothers used the homes and abandoned cars of elderly residents to store drugs and thereby reduce the risk of detection by law enforcement."
Officials with the FBI said the two were so brazen as to attempt to pass themselves off as community leaders, and operated in a vacant building that used to be a daycare on New Castle Avenue to allegedly manufacture counterfeit pills.
Twenty people have been indicted on drug conspiracy charges in federal or state court as a result of the investigation.
Meanwhile, federal officials said they also broke up a drug operation in Kent County that yielded one of the largest recoveries of fentanyl in state history.
"Seven-point-five kilograms does not sound like a lot," said Pat Trainor from the Drug Enforcement Administration's Philadelphia Office. "Conservatively that's 380-thousand potentially lethal doses of fentanyl."
According to Weiss, relatives Dwayne and Martin Fountain allegedly sold a wide variety of drugs in and around Dover sometimes doing business in local restaurants.
Dwayne Fountain is the father-in-law of Dawann Reed from the Rosegate case.
The joint operations resulted in the seizure of counterfeit pills, pill presses, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, guns, and tens of thousands of dollars in suspected drug money.