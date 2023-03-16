Families in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood have a new early childhood education program close to where they live.
The Christina School District is now a partner with Neighborhood House on B Street in Wilmington, home to the Stubbs Early Childhood Assistance Program. Discussions and planning had been underway for a year or longer. Thursday was a day to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting event.
According to Neighborhood House Executive Director Alison Windle, 14 young people are currently enrolled and another 14 will be served next school year. These are children ages 3 and 4, before kindergarten but also ready to learn.
Christina School District staff come in to work with the children.
"So far, it's working beautifully," Windle said.
Dr. Whitney Williams, Principal of Stubbs Early Education Center a few blocks away. said it made sense to bring this option a little closer to one of Wilmington's longest-established neighborhoods.
"Instead of having families come to other locations, we bring what's needed to the community. That's what Christina did - it brought the early learning services in partnership with many of our early learning community daycare centers that are here to the Southbridge community," Williams said.
"It's important that we teach the babies," State Senator Darius Brown, D-Wilmington said. He said ECAP will serve as a place where "we can teach the babies and prepare them for kindergarten and as they continue to matriculate through their education."
"Preschool learning and experience is so critically important in making sure our children can read when they get to third grade, and that will determine their success later on," Governor John Carney said. "Right now we're not doing as well as we need to and this will be a big help."