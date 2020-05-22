Community pools in Delaware were able to reopen starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 but under strict coronavirus restrictions, including being limited to 20-percent capacity.
At the more than 60-year old Shellcrest Swim Club off Wilson Road, pool manager Scott Davis admitted it's going to look a lot different than a normal summer.
"We are keeping all the furniture packed away and requiring all of our members to bring their own chairs so they can set up where they want distant from other members," said Davis.
In addition Shellcrest has set up a reservation system.
"We don't really foresee a problem with anyone being able to get into the pool - us reaching our capacity," said Davis. "Our number right now is 87, not including staff."
The club's snack shack and playground will remain closed and staff will be regularly wiping down and cleaning touch points around the pool.
Davis said there is a plus to being in the pool during this time.
"Based on all of the information that's out there pools are generally one of the safest places to be," said Davis. "A properly maintained and chlorinated pool will neutralize the virus."
The Centers for Disease Control on its website said "there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water."
All the swim clubs need now, is some sunshine.