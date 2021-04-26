A police escorted line of Jeeps, followed by several custom Corvettes, made their way past Troop 2 in Glasgow on Sunday afternoon, April 25, 2021, in memory of Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard.
The fourth anniversary of Ballard's death is Monday, April 26, 2021. He was shot and killed while checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a Wawa at Route 40 and Salem Church Road.
Jeepers Back the Blue organized the convoy which staged at the University of Delaware Star campus before making the trip down Route 896 to Route 40 and on to Cpl. Stephen J. Ballard Way.
The Jeeps and Corvettes then swung through the traffic circle in front of Troop 2 honking their horns and waving to Ballard's widow, daughter, and others gathered for the event.
Louise Cummings said the memory of her husband's death hasn't gotten any easier with the passage of time.
"Everyone says 'time heals,' I think it just changes, but it definitely doesn't get easier" said Cummings.
Jeff Lenhart founded Jeepers Back the Blue in the wake of Ballard's death, and it has grown into a non-profit raising money for the families of law enforcement officers who die while on active duty.
"After [Ballard] passed away in the line of duty we put together a Jeep convoy," said Lenhart. "We went up to Troop 2 and we had about 75 Jeeps the first year.
"It was so well received we decided to do it again the next year, wanted to end it in a law enforcement appreciation event, and we went from 75 Jeeps to 709 Jeeps from about ten or twelve states; raised about 24-thousand dollars."
The Jeep caravan was joined by several members of the Living the Dream Corvette Club including Cecil Bond, whose cousin Sgt. Rodney Bond collapsed and died while still a Delaware State trooper, and whose family is supported by Jeepers Back the Blue.
"I wanted to do something to participate," said Bond, "so I reached out to a couple of guys and I talked to the head of the Jeep organization (Lenhart) and said 'hey, this is who I am and is there anyway we can come out and support.' He said 'Come on out and we'd be more than happy to have you guys ride along with us.'"
"I just love Jeepers Back the Blue, and I'm glad that they always want to honor Stephen and honor his memory, and all of the families across the country, law enforcement families that they've helped," said Cummings. "This was really birthed out of the tragedy with Stephen so it's near and dear to my heart."