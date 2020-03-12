More testing, more science and more hospital beds are key parts of a coronavirus response plan outlined by presidential candidate Joe Biden in Wilmington Thursday.
The former vice president also criticized the Trump administration's response to the crisis so far, calling the testing effort a "colossal" failure.
"This disease could impact every nation and any person on the planet," Biden said. "We need a plan about how we're going to aggressively manage here at home."
Biden said testing should be dramatically ramped up, and that the number of available kits should be in the millions by next week - not in the thousands.
"Anyone, anyone who needs to be tested based on medical guidance should be tested at no charge," Biden said. "We should make every person in a nursing home available for testing." He also called for easier testing access for senior centers and hundreds of mobile testing sites - at least ten per state - and drive-through testing centers.
Another part of Biden's program would expand hospital capacity, including the creation of temporary hospitals.
"We need to surge our capacity to both prevent and treat coronavirus and prepare our hospitals to deal with this influx of those needing care, as I've been saying for weeks," Biden said.
Other components of Biden's platform would address the economic impact of lost business, canceled events and travel and other possible setbacks.
"We'll meet this challenge together. I'm confident of it," Biden concluded. "But we have to move, and move now."