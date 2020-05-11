The Food Bank of Delaware continues to provide food staples to Delawareans at a record pace during the coronavirus crisis, but their corporate donors continue to come through with supplies.
Royal Farms on Friday, May 8, 2020 donated about ten tons of food to the Food Bank of Delaware said spokesperson Kim Turner.
"Approximately 20-thousand pounds of bread, orange juice, milk, lunchmeat and other nutritious foods that we can get out to people who have been impacted by COVID-19."
Turner said the number of people the Food Bank has assisted has skyrocketed during the pandemic.
"Compared April 2019 to April 2020 we have doubled the number of pounds we have distributed."
Turner said corporate donors like Royal Farms have been working to meet the challenge.
"So many companies have stepped up during this crisis to make sure Delawareans have access to food so we are very thankful."
To aid in relief efforts the Food Bank of Delaware will be launching their first ever spring plant sale this week.
"We have a four acre farm at the Food Bank where we grow our own foods for distribution to people who are in need," said Turner.
"The farm team had some extra starters. We gave out a lot of plants to some of our member agencies that have community gardens. We've given plants out to people who come to our healthy pantry center in Newark. And we did have some extras so they thought they'd raise some money for relief efforts through a plant sale."
Available plants (while supplies last) include: heirloom, beefsteak and cherry tomatoes, eggplant, cucumbers, hot peppers, cabbage, kale, shard, and herbs such as basil, parsley, sage, rosemary, thyme and oregano.
The plant sale will be held Friday, May 15th and Wednesday, May 20th from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Food Bank of Delaware farm at 222 Lake Drive in the Pencader Corporate Center.