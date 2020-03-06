Padua’s Michelle Kozicki scored a season-high 42 points as the Pandas rolled past Polytech 67-45 and into the 2020 DIAA Girls Basketball Quarterfinals.
It was a perfect start for the Pandas’ defense, as they pitched a first quarter shutout, leading 14-0 as Kozicki scored 8 of Padua’s first 11 points of the contest.
Polytech eventually went on a quick 5-0 run over 7 seconds in the second minute of the 2nd quarter, but still found themselves down 31-15 at the half.
Jazmin Kellam, who fought foul trouble for most of the game, came off the bench in the second half and let a spark into the Panthers, hitting a couple of driving layups during a 11-3 start to the third quarter that quickly saw the deficit cut to 34-26 with 3:05 to go in the third.
Padua’s Haley Quickel responded with a clutch three-pointer on the next trip down, and that began 13-3 answer, and even with a three-pointer by Yaa Asantewa Afriyie, Polytech trailed 47-32 going into the final eight minutes.
Kozicki went into takeover mode in the 4th quarter, eating the inside of Polytech’s zone, eventually finishing with those 42 points to ensure her team’s trip to the quarters.
Padua will face No. 3 Sanford, who had to hold off a determined Ursuline squad 41-33, on Monday night at 7pm at Tatnall.
Afriyie led Polytech with 27 points.
2020 DIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL SECOND ROUND
No. 1 Conrad 70, No. 17 Dover 26
No. 9 Archmere 52, No. 8 Woodbridge 43
No. 20 Caravel 59, No. 4 Delmarva Christian 28
No. 5 Saint Elizabeth 92, No. 12 Lake Forest 15
No. 2 Cape Henlopen 61, No. 15 Wilmington Charter 40
No. 10 Tatnall 63, No. 7 Caesar Rodney 35
No. 3 Sanford 41, No. 19 Ursuline 33
No. 6 Padua 67, No. 11 Polytech 45
2020 DIAA GIRLS BASKTEBALL QUARTERFINALS
(All Games Monday at 7pm)
Archmere at Conrad
Caravel at Saint Elizabeth
Tatnall at Cape Henlopen
Padua vs. Sanford (at Tatnall)