A collaborative effort resulted in dozens of laptop computers being given to students from Warner Elementary School on Thursday, May 14, 2020.
Kelly Green from Children and Families First is the school-based therapist at Warner and got the ball rolling when she spoke to Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon.
"Forty of our students are getting laptops and are going to be able to connect and Zoom with me every week," said an excited Green.
The effort also included New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, Capital One and a company called NerdiT Now, which was founded by former Warner student Markevis Gideon.
Gideon said there was a digital divide prior to coronavirus, but the pandemic has just widened the gap.
"People don't realize there's over 24% of the people in the City of Wilmington who don't have technology in their home," said Gideon. "They're [students] doing their homework on their cell phone because they don't have a computer or wifi in their home."
Karen Manlove has two Warner students at home and was grateful.
"We only had one computer at home and with both of them having Zoom meetings either one goes on or the other goes on so now they both can be on and getting their lessons," said Manlove.
Parent Marcella Archie said it was like Christmas.
"We're not left behind, somebody thought about us," said Archie. "For them to be out here handing out laptops this is really helping the kids."