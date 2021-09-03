Firefighters joined with family and friends to give Cecilia Escobar-Duplan a firefighter's sendoff on Thursday, September 3, 2021.
The 25-year old Wilmington Manor fire company volunteer was killed on August 22nd after she stopped to check on another driver involved in a crash on I-95 at Delaware Avenue.
She was hit and killed by a pick up truck that crashed into the initial accident scene.
Her flag draped coffin was carried by Wilmington Manor's 1928 antique fire truck from Holy Spirit Catholic Church to Gracelawn Cemetery, with a pass-by of Wilmington Manor's main fire station on Route 13.
It was there that Wilmington Manor Fire Chief Stepehen Maichle requested the 9-1-1 Emergency Communications Center to sound the last alarm for Escobar-Duplan.
It's a tradition in the fire service in which the fire station's exterior fire siren is sounded for the fallen firefighter.
Escobar-Duplan was a member at Wilmington Manor since 2018.