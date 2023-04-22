A multi-year effort to expand its education and child care services has been completed by the Latin American Community Center.
It also hopes to go further.
(speaking in the video: LACC Board Chair Christina Brounce, Sen. Chris Coons, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, LACC Executive Director Maria Matos)
The new Infant and Toddler Center was constructed across from the existing LACC at 4th Street and North Van Buren Street. It has a dozen classrooms and a rooftop playground.
LACC Board Chair Christina Brounce said Friday that Friday's celebration and ribbon-cutting was the culmination of a year's long - perhaps decade-long journey.
"It started with a need in our community for affordable, high-quality care and education for the children of our Hispanic and Latino families," Brounce said. "This center is for them."
About 108 children will be served by the center. Spaces, however, have been filling up quickly. According to LACC Director of Early Childhood Services Karen Hartz, many of those spaces have been taken up by making their way through the waiting list.
And, she said learning is essential at the pre-school level due to current expectations at the pre-school level.
"We want to make sure that we're preparing the community that we serve to start kindergarten on par with their peers," Hartz said.
LACC Executive Director Maria Matos said the organization hopes to expand services outside of Wilmington in New Castle County as well. 108 children will have access to care, learning and play at the new center, and another 100 children would be served in New Castle County.