Laurel's Evan Collins blocked a punt that turned the tide of a scoreless halftime game into a 35-18 victory over Brandywine in the "Battle of the Bulldogs."
Both teams had opportunities in the red zone in the first half, but Brandywine fumbled at the one yard line, while Laurel missed a field goal, keeping the score 0-0 going into halftime.
Out of the break, Brandywine struck first when Thomas Biasotto found Matt Barton for a 13-yard score to get the home Bulldogs on the board.
Laurel's special teams would answer, after Brandywine attempted to punt, Collins curled in from the punter's left, blocking the football, which Patrick Belle raced 30 yards to the end zone, and after the extra point it was Laurel in front 7-6.
Brandywine muffed the ensuing kickoff, and Laurel's Kylse Wilson made them pay with a 36-yard score, and in the span of 82 seconds, Laurel suddenly led 14-6 into the final quarter.
Biasotto answered back, as he connected with Crisdon Wright on a 14-yard touchdown with 8:11 to go, but a two-point conversion was missed, keeping Laurel ahead 14-12.
Laurel's ground game eventually wore Brandywine down, with Javier White scoring a pair of touchdowns to stretch the lead to 28-12.
Tate Walls added a Pick 6 for Laurel, to complete the Offense-Defense-Special Teams trifecta for the visitors, who did give up a kickoff return to Wright in the final minute to set up the final score.
1A Laurel is now 2-0 against 2A opponents after their win over Sussex Tech last week, they are scheduled to play ECHS @ DelState at home next Friday night.
Brandywine (0-1) faces a tough task when they travel to Abessinio Stadium and face 2020 Division 2 state champion Howard Friday at 7pm in their 2A Division 2 opener.