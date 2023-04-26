Groups of students from three high schools spent time on treadmills, hooked up to monitors and attached to harnesses Wednesday at the University of Delaware. It was Biomechanics Day, and the College of Health Sciences took part in the international program to encourage students about possible career paths in health sciences and medicine.
(speaking in the video: UD Associate Professor of Kinesiology and Applied Physiology Jeremy Crenshaw; William Penn HS junior Kyais Ondari; UD 1st-year PhD candidate Shay Pinhey)
Students from Padua Academy, Conrad Schools of Science and William Penn High School visited about ten labs at the Star Campus. Demonstrations and classes were led by UD graduate students and researchers.
"Biomechanics is this area of science, it's a combination of engineering, physics, biology, kinesiology, and rehabilitation sciences such as physical therapy," UD Associate Professor of Kinesiology and Applied Physiology Jeremy Crenshaw said. "It's a chance to introduce them to an area of STEM that they're not aware of, science and technology that they haven't seen and get them excited about different career opportunities."
UD first-year PhD candidate Shay Pinhey enjoyed the opportunity to demonstrate and encourage questions and teamwork as she co-led a workshop on prosthetics and orthotics.
"Our presentation does focus on kind of challenging them to innovate and come up with solutions. We give them some time to think and we maybe guide them a little bit and show them what's out there currently, but they come up with a lot of solutions that a lot of researchers are talking about," Pinhey said.
On a daily basis, research and treatment takes place at the Star Campus that benefits all sorts of individuals: people with Parkinson's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, amputees, people who are recovering from a stroke, and many others - including a growing aging population.
"Any population that has orthopedic issues or neuromuscular impairments, biomechanics has a role in helping improve their function and day-to-day life," Crenshaw said.
After attempting to balance himself and keep up with what resembled a surfing-game similator, William Penn High School Junior Kyais Ondari's interest was sparked.
"I'm actually planning on majoring in chemistry in high school. But, seeing these biomechanics, I'm sort of reconsidering."