Lewes Police are looking for a suspect they believe fired 9 gunshots at the Jefferson Apartments early Monday morning.
Lewes released surveillance video showing a dark-clothed subject approaching a video, fire shots, and then flee, but did not provide any other potential suspect information.
Police said they found a white Ford Crown Victoria that had been shot in the windshield and hood. They believe no one was injured, and have yet to locate any witnesses.
The shots were fired at the apartments on 825 Kings Highway at about 2:37 a.m. Monday, August 21, 2023.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Casey Crapps of the Lewes Police Department at 645-6264, extension 122.