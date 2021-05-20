Joanna Marie (Siekierda) Gore gave her 1965 William Penn high school class ring to her grand-daughter, telling her 'just don't lose it.' Best laid plans...
Something on the ground in the parking lot at Prices Corner shopping center caught Kim Shank's eye. The lost was found.
But how to get the ring back to its rightful owner? Enter William Penn High School principal and novice sleuth Lisa Brewington.
The three women met for the first time on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the high school on Basin Road to return the ring, give thanks, and share the story of how the ring mystery was resolved.
After Shank found the ring, she tried to find the owner using social media, but to no avail. The ring sat on her desk where she saw it every day.
"Remind me that I wanted to keep trying to find whoever it belonged to," said Shank.
That's when she reached out to Brewington at William Penn, who combed through a vault at Gunning Bedford Middle School to find the only copy of the 1965 yearbook.
Brewington then matched the initials on the ring, JMS, with Joanna Marie Siekierda. Despite only having her maiden name, Brewington worked the internet, was able to track down Gore, and the ring reunification was on.
"I'm just happy that I could help return the ring to the owner and help Mrs. Shank get the ring to the owner," said Brewington. "I know how much this district is rich in tradition and community so it was just important for me to help get the ring back to the owner."
Gore was effusive in her praise of Shank.
"Heartfelt thank you to her because in this day and age I don't think that many people would turn it in," said Gore. "She's a good example of a wonderful person and my heart goes out to her. My class ring is special to me."
For her part, Shank was humbled by the praise and a bouquet of flowers presented to her.
"Who wouldn't do that?" asked Shank. "I don't really feel like it's that big of a deal to be honest. It's a little embarrassing. But I'm glad it turned out great!"