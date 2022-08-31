Members of the addiction and recovery community, and family and friends of those who have died from an overdose, joined with New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer Wednesday morning, August 31, 2022, to lower the American, state, and county flags at the County Government Center to half staff as part of Overdose Awareness Day.
"My hope today is that maybe someone will see the flag at half staff and Google it to see why," said Penny Rodgers, from Face the Facts, who lost a son to addiction.
"Maybe it will make you, when your child comes home from school today, have that tough talk about drugs. Maybe it will make you be a little less reserved about talking about your own mental health or the mental health of your child. Maybe you will see it and say 'I'm tired of being tired,' and make the call for help."
Meyer said while the Covid pandemic appears to be waning, the addiction one is not.
"We have to keep in mind that this epidemic must remain at the top of consciousness," said Meyer. "You're actions, and making sure we support the tremendously important work you're doing every single day to truly save lives remains on the front page, and remains top of mind."
Among the other organizations on hand for the flag lowering were IMPACT Life, Firm Foundation, Ma Van/Hope on Deck, Phoenix Used Clothing, Community Collaboration of Delaware, Face the Facts Delaware, Hero Help, Serenity Stones For Stephanie, Oxford House and Novack’s House.