After nearly seven years as Delaware's Lieutenant Governor, Bethany Hall-Long made it official Tuesday: she is running for Governor in 2024.
(Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long)
Hall-Long made the announcement at the Delaware History Museum in Wilmington, surrounded by family members, legislators and supporters. This sets up a Democratic Primary in 2024 against New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer.
Hall-Long said she would work hard to make Delaware a place where everyone has a chance for a good-paying job, where businesses and economy thrive, and where anyone can prosper no matter his or her background.
Hall-Long also previously served in the State Senate and House of Representatives. She is a nurse and teaches nursing students at The University of Delaware. Hall-Long also chairs the Delaware Behavioral Health Consortium.
"I'm so excited to launch this remarkable campaign," Hall-Long said. "Let's get going to make Delaware the best place to live, work and raise a family."
Hall-Long was born and raised in Sussex County. She represented the Middletown area in the Delaware General Assembly.