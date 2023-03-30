Responsibilities and jobs that many of us think of as routine generated a rowdy competition in Wilmington Thursday: dressing for success, handling interview questions, sorting groceries and laundry, bagging groceries, or setting the table.
About 50 students from half-a-dozen schools took part in what The High Road School billed as "Transition Olympics." High Road Schools from Delaware and Maryland were represented. Their transition programs focus on people between 14 and 21 years old.
Generally, The High Road School educates students who are on the autism spectrum or are part of Individualized Education Programs.
Parents, and even competitors, cheered on the students as they raced around the room, relay-style.
"These kids are really proud of themselves when they get to participate in these events their skills are built upon that they get to practice all year. It just builds confidence for them," Morgan Davis with The High Road School of Cecil County said.
Josh, of The High Road School of Southern Delaware, made quick work of a pile of clothing that needed to be sorted.
"I'm actually really quick and really fast," Josh said.
"It's definitely preparing them for the outside world, giving them that confidence that they need so that they can be successful," Renee Horn of The High Road School of Wilmington added.