When it comes to road construction, it's usually the big projects that get the most attention, and the most funding.
However, smaller improvements also are making a big difference in people's lives.
Along Route 40 (Pulaski Highway) in the Bear-Glasgow area, neighborhoods, retail centers, schools, a college campus, parks and other destinations draw plenty of traffic - pedestrians, cyclists and transit-riders as well as drivers.
People who get around other than in a car are considered "vulnerable users." They also have places to go.
During a meeting and walk-along tour with DelDOT, Senator Tom Carper, D-Del. said the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill has provisions that attempt to address their safety concerns.
"Safety of bicyclists, safety of pedestrians, walkers and runners... we have way too much injury and loss of life that's taking place across our country," Carper said.
Already, portions of Route 40 have undergone improvements to sidewalks and other mixed-use pathways as well as crossings at intersections. Upgrades are also planned at bus shelters along the route.
Future plans involve widening a portion of Route 40 between Walther Road and Salem Church Road as well as converting Route 7 and 40 and Route 896 and 40 into grade-separated intersections.
"Those will help not only the vehicular traffic but really get pedestrians and bikes safely across the roads at those key intersections," DelDOT Deputy Secretary Shanté Hastings said.