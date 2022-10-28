New Castle County EMS Assistant Chief Mark Allston's career spanned almost the same amount of time the paramedic program has been existence in Delaware.
Allston began his career in October, 1991, and wrapped it up with a walkout ceremony at New Castle County Public Safety headquarters on Thursday, October 28, 2022.
An American flag hung between ladder trucks from Good Will of New Castle and Five Points fire companies behind a large crowd of first responders, including volunteer fire companies, the Wilmington Fire Department, the Delaware State Police aviation unit and Colonel Melissa Zebley, and New Castle County Police Chief Joseph Bloch.
EMS Captain Kelli Starr-Leach was partnered with Allston early in her career.
"He taught me what it means to be compassionate, what it means to serve your community, and most importantly he taught me that you loved your friends and your family with every fiber of your being," said Starr-Leach.
During his career Allston received an Award of Heroism in 2001, two Sudden Cardiac Arrest Survivor Awards, and over 80 complimentary letters from members of the public.
Allston is a 1979 graduate of Salesianum High School and serviced in the Marine Corps.