Upholding the tradition of Memorial Day May 30th, a service Tuesday at the War Memorial Plaza united families, service organizations and veterans from Delaware and New Jersey to honor men and women who lost their lives serving our country.
(Speaking in the video: Gov. John Carney, Delaware Poets Laureate Rep. Nnamdi Chukwoucha and Albert Mills, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester)
A black monument with the names of deceased members of the military served as a backdrop for guest speakers such as Governor John Carney. Carney said the day is deeply meaningful for Gold Star families and Gold Star mothers in attendance, but also to the many veterans.
"Let this Memorial Day be a day that we celebrate your service and your sacrifice and tell and retell your individual stories which are an inspiration for all of us," Carney said.
President Biden visited the War Memorial Plaza well before the ceremony to place flowers.
This year is also the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, and Senator Tom Carper - who is the last remaining Vietnam veteran currently serving in the Senate - said attitudes about that war have definitely changed over half-a-century.
"The lack of a welcome then has been more than made up. People are so kind and supportive. It's an incredible transformation and for one who came home to not too much of a welcome I hope other Vietnam veterans feel that too," Carper said.
Twin brothers State Representative Nnamdi Chukwuocha and Wilmington Councilman Albert Mills delivered a dash of creativity to the event. The Twin Poets, as they are known, are The Poets Laureate of Delaware. Both became community based master social workers after their military service.
Taking note of the surroundings, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester said "beyond every single name on that wall is an individual with a story, with family and friends, and behind every single person is that commitment to our country. Today is really about never forgetting those who served us."