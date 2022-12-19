Fellowships in mental health counseling will be able to grow in Delaware, thanks to more than $3-million in earmarked, or congressionally-directed, grant funding.
(speaking in the video: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester; JFS Fellowship Program Clinical Director Wendell Covell; Masters in Social Work Fellow Laura Dickol)
Earlier this year, a one-time grant made it possible to accelerate the licensing of clinical therapists in mental health through Jewish Family Services and to recruit and bring more candidates into the program.
Laura Dickol, a Masters in Social Work fellow, said she was drawn to the program because she saw a need in the community.
"What is needed right now is compassion, is understanding, and someone who can provide services without any judgement, and be able to have that expertise for the citizens of Delaware," Dickol said. "When you see a need, you answer it. I think that's what all of the other fellows are doing as well."
"We all know that our country and our community are in a mental health crisis. For a variety of reasons, there are more Americans taking their own lives, there are more Americans struggling with isolation and loneliness, partly because of the pandemic, partly because of the changes in our society," U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. said. "Although JFS has for I think 20 years run a fellowship program, having the funding to make possible the opportunities that come anywhere close to meeting our community's need has been a significant shortfall."
According to Clinical Director of the JFS Fellowship Program Wendell Covell, Jewish Family Services serves as a statewide resource for people to turn to for behavioral health and mental health services. Services assist youth, new mothers, senior citizens, and refugees who are resettling. The new funding will also allow JFS to allow fellows to be placed at other organizations such as YWCA, West End Neighborhood House and Friendship House, among others.
"Anywhere we have a need, we're able to creatively think about the solution for that and provide therapists onsite, without worrying about how to reimburse or go after the funding for their salaries," Covell said.
“We’ve got a big mental health problem across the nation, and part of it is that we don’t have enough licensed providers. This is targeting that problem, and looking to be a part of the solution,” Jewish Family Services Delaware Board President Peter Hurd said. “We’re going to have to tackle a number of other hurdles, so thank you for setting us on a great path to start addressing some of the biggest.”