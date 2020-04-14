New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer traveled to Elsmere and Wilmington on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 to deliver masks and hand sanitizer to police and firefighters.
Meyer's first stop was the Elsmere Police Department where Chief Laura Giles accepted fifty N95 masks.
She thanked both the county and the Elsmere Fire Company for providing them with personal protective equipment (PPE).
She says many times her officers are first on the scene of medical calls in the town.
"Officers are masking up, they are gowning up if we suspect that someone has been exposed," said Giles.
Next stop for Meyer was Wilmington Fire Department headquarters where Fire Chief Michael Donohue took possession of 1,000 N95 masks.
"It's a gift," said Donohue. "We are everyday trying to secure needed equipment and this is a great help that will protect our people and protect the citizens of Wilmington."
Meyer said the masks came from a number of sources including Donate Delaware, various community groups, and Help for Healthcare Workers which is a Facebook group.
He also credited county council for providing funds to help buy some of the PPE.
"Everything the county has done to secure stuff for all these local agencies like this has been very successful at this point," said County Councilman Ken Woods.
"Right now the biggest thing is to make sure all of our first responders have some sort of PPE," said Woods. "Having no responders on the street could be detrimental to the whole community."