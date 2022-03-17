A brush fire in a heavily wooded area west of I-95 at the Route 273 off ramp kept firefighters busy, and jammed southbound traffic on the interstate, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
Christiana Fire Company was called to the area around 2 p.m. and immediately started calling for additional engines, tankers, brush trucks, and ATVs to the scene due to the difficult location of the fire.
A dozen New Castle County fire companies joined in the effort.
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) closed the ramp to Route 273 due to the volume of fire apparatus at the scene.
The fire was declared under control around 4:20 p.m. but crews spent much of the rest of the afternoon dousing hot spots.
No one was injured.
Sources tell WDEL News the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office questioned a person in connection with the incident.