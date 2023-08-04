A splashy music video premiere is not part of every graduation ceremony, but that was the case Friday at the Community Education Building in Wilmington.
(speaking in the video: Roc Nation Artist Freeway; Gianni Mills; Mia Langston)
Seven students at Great Oaks Charter School graduated from the Freedom Thinkers Academy workforce certification program, with congratulations and best wishes from some of their instructors. They included Roc Nation artist Freeway of Philadelphia, founder of the Academy.
According to Freeway, the summer program covered the elements of songwriting, recording, photography and videography - as well as business basics.
"There are so many different avenues. You could be a producer, or you could be an engineer. You can be a manager. You can be a stylist. You could be a graphic designer. There are so many opportunities in the entertainment industry," Freeway said.
Gianni Mills said it was overall a good experience. "It shows you that with an opportunity you can do a lot of things. You just have to be able to have a few good people in your corner - and hard work."
Also, Mia Langston was pleased with the bonding experience that was created during the academy, with the peers as well as teachers. "It's just a very good experience."
Freeway said his motivation comes from his experience with renal failure and more than three years on dialysis before he got his "gift of life." The academy's cornerstones are music, health, education and culture.