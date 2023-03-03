The Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation announced a $78 million donation to Nemours Children's Hospital on Thursday, March 2, 2023, to fund the Institute for Cancer and Blood Disorders in the name of the du Pont family heiress who died in 2016.
"This generous gift will help us ensure that all children cared for at Nemours will receive cutting edge care in a patient focused environment that will create an experience of care like no other," said Nemours President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Larry Moss.
The 5th floor at Nemours will be built out for the Institute with 48 inpatient beds along with isolation areas for patients who are immunocompromised.
In addition to the treatment and research of pediatric cancer, the Institute will broaden care for children with sickle cell disease.
"Sickle cell disease is an excruciating and debilitating blood disorder that causes tremendous suffering and early death in African-American children," said Moss. "Sickle cell disease is the most profound and unconscionable example of race based inequity in the US healthcare system."
In addition to funding the inpatient unit, the donation will fund the following positions and initiatives:
- Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Endowed Chair for Sickle Cell Disease
- Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation Institute Endowed Laureate Program
- Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation International Symposium
Bill Martin, President of the Lisa Dean Moseley Foundation, said the work on the donation has been ongoing for the past eighteen months ago.
"Larry's proposal represented a very major financial commitment based on our prior history," said Martin. "It was audacious both in its scope and its goals."
Moss called the funding transformative.
"When future generations look back on this announcement today, they'll see it as a day that was a major step forward for children with cancer and blood disorders everywhere," said Moss.