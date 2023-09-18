Housing should not account for more than 30% of a person's income, but it's a common scenario in New Castle County.
According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, decent rental housing is still out of reach for thousands of people and families.
Potential solutions, however, are moving forward.
(speaking in the video: New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer; Housing Alliance Delaware Executive Director Rachel Stucker; New Castle County Land Use Manager Charuni Patibanda; State Representative Larry Lambert)
Monday, several proposals and a pilot program were announced that would be part of implementation of the NCC 2050 Comprehensive Plan, with the goal of having much earlier impact.
"We know that solving the crisis of homelessness - which in our state and our community and in much of the country right now is a crisis - that solving the crisis of homelessness requires more affordable, decent housing," Housing Alliance Delaware Executive Director Rachel Stucker said.
These are recommendations that already exist, but County Land Use Manager Charuni Patibanda said they are under-utilized: creating additions to existing homes that are commonly known as in-law suites, building "tiny home neighborhoods," and converting houses into apartments.
"We are reexamining the parameters and the restrictions that these code sections have in order to change them so they can be utilized by more home owners, more developers and home builders," Patibanda said.
"Affordable housing is the cornerstone of a stable and thriving and equitable community," New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said.