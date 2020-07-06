Four candidates vying to be New Castle County Council's next president participated in their first debate last week, taking on a wide-range of issues including development south of the canal, ethics, and police accountability.
The debate was hosted by Leased Access Preservation Association (LAPA-TV) and moderated by community advocate Jakim Mohammed.
Democrats Monique Johns and Ciro Poppiti, and Independent Brian Whitaker, all hope to unseat incumbent Council President Karen Hartley-Nagle.
Democrat Ajawavi Ajavon was invited to participate in the debate, according to organizers, but her campaign manager told them the morning of she would be unable to attend.
Whitaker, who called himself the "candidate of choice," is a U.S. veteran who served in Iraq; he now works for people with special needs and those who are severely mentally ill and owns Whitaker's Business Entities LLC, which claims to provide notary services, peer support, and fitness solutions for businesses.
If elected, he pledged to tackle human trafficking.
"The traffickers come through Baltimore, through New Castle County, I-95, they drop-off at nail salons, and hair salons, and restaurants, and massage parlors--we take a blind look at what's going on. Slavery is supposed to be abolished, but yet I'm here to fight for the victims of sex crimes and other crimes. I'm for the police, I'm for the union, and I'm for everybody."
Johns' campaign website touted her a "strategic thinker" who's done work in the prison systems and for the homeless. She previously ran for a state House seat in District 9, south of the canal.
"The George Floyd public lynching has strengthened my resolve. I am running for NCC president because to be the voice of the people, oftentimes the people who need the help the most are not being heard. Being a good leader is being a good listener," she said. "The people's interests will be my interests. The definition of insanity is to keep doing the same thing and to expect different results."
In opening statements, New Castle County Register of Wills Ciro Poppiti touted his role volunteering with the Delaware National Guard, serving three months fighting COVID-19.
"I'm saying that not to put myself on a pedestal. I'm saying that because you heroes--there are many of you, who didn't want to go to work every day, who were afraid to get COVID--but your courage kept this county going through."
Poppiti, who said he generated $2.5 million in "found" money for New Castle County, as an attorney and soldier said his mantra will be accountability.
"For every developer, for every land owner who comes in front of council who says they want us to change a law; they want to change a zoning law; they want to build something in our county; as president, I'm going to be looking them in the eye and say, 'You can build it, but are the people of this county going to be building it? Are our hands, the hands that live here, going to be building that building and work in that building," he asked. "If it's built in this county, it's going to be built with our hands."
Incumbent Hartley-Nagle pushed her accessibility and her love for helping constituents.
"I got into this position and won in order to help people, and that's what I do every day. I work at this job seven days a week from morning to night, weekends, holidays. I had all my calls, as soon as I got elected, forwarded to my cellphone so you can reach me, anytime."
With three-and-a-half years under her belt, she said experience matters. She called the upcoming primary election "life-changing" for some.
"We're experiencing a time, right now, of unprecedented change. In our county, right now today, we see and feel the results of a global pandemic, protests, economic upheaval, a drug epidemic, homelessness, and violence in our communities that affects some areas of our county...more than others."
She noted she ran against tax increases and voted against a two-year increase which she called "excessive."
Ethics
Following opening statements, the candidates addressed how they'll work to improve county ethics.
Whitaker called it a subject he's "passionate" about.
"[Ethics] means to do no harm, so we need to look at each and every situation as it happens, and if we're unsure about it, always take it to the ethics board and advise the ethics attorney what the situation is. Just because it's good or nice or bad or evil--it doesn't matter--but the thing is it has to be ethical."
He also called for public opinion on ethical issues--a process that's not currently happening.
Hartley-Nagle called on NCCTV, the county's public access channel, to play a larger role in ensuring everyone is heard--including the ethics commission.
"The public needs information...they want to hear from us directly, not through the county executive, and so I want to make sure everyone is heard," said Hartley-Nagle.
Johns also called for public participation in the process.
"Ethics begins at the top, and we must create a culture of ethical behavior, and many times, the public doesn't know until we're at court...so it's important that we continue to keep the communication [going] from the top to the bottom, so everyone knows what's going on so when there's challenges we can handle them as they come," said Johns.
Poppiti called ethics the reason he's running for the position of council president.
"Let me be very clear...I am running for president of council to restore an ethical culture, integrity, and honesty to the position," he said. "Here in Delaware--not just on council--we generally have a problem because too often integrity--doing the right--is trumped by loyalty. Yes, because we all know each other, because we're in a fishbowl, what happens is when somebody's doing something wrong we tend to look the other way; we tend to not call that person out, and we don't do it because we know that person; we we went to high school with that person; that person is related to our wife's cousin or we just know them from the supermarket or kids' games, and too often, because we have that familiarity, when something is going wrong, we look the other way. We don't hold ourselves and others accountable."
Police body cameras, accountability
Next, the candidates were asked whether they support police review boards and body cameras.
Harley-Nagle said she supported body cameras for police when she first ran 2015.
"The then-police chief was talking about it...and one of the things he always said was 'it keeps people honest on both sides of the camera,' and I whole-heartedly support it...New Castle County already does it, and they do a great job of doing this."
She also supports civilian review boards.
"I've always welcomed the community to come in and also to participate," she said.
Johns called it important to hold police accountable.
"Yes, they're doing an awesome job protecting us, but they need to be accountable for the things that they do that are not according to what they were trained to do. They were trained to protect us, not to kill us," she said. "It makes sure that each officer remembers why they're there, and what they're supposed to be doing."
She also called for sensitivity training for police.
Poppiti said he supports any efforts that will make police accountable and increase public trust.
"They make things transparent; they make things accountable yet they build trust in the system," said Poppiti.
But he called for things to be taken a step further.
"I want to make sure that our rules of force are actually made into law, so that we have a transparent procedure when an officer goes out to an incident, and the rules of force need to actually call for deescalation; we have an administrative policy now that emphasizes deescalation, and I want to make sure we turn that into law," he said.
Whitaker said he also "absolutely" supports body cameras and civilian oversight.
"Ensure that the rules and regulations are complied to, hear from all sides of the story, and render a legal opinion...I believe that body cameras are important because it would one, document the current situation...review the situation for later use, and keep the police accountable. I am for the police, but however, when it comes to government ,we need to all servants accountable....justice for the people that they're encountering."
Heavy industry in residential neighborhoods
Candidates were also asked where they stand on "new heavy industry" located near residential neighborhoods.
Johns said if the industry's presence doesn't benefit the entire community, they shouldn't be there.
"If it's industrial, for example, with high chemical smells...that will hurt and harm our communities, they should not be there. If they're there to uplift and to bring the economy up and businesses, I have no problem with that. But many times, they're allowing these plants to come into communities of low-income, and they're affecting our health."
Poppiti said he's always looking at development through two lenses.
"We've got to make sure that community's got a voice, and guess what? The community is not all gonna agree, but we have to make sure they have a voice and a place at the table to be heard, so they know when council makes a decision, at least, they were heard," he said. "We shouldn't just be rushing into any development project without making sure that it's responsible and making sure that what's being promised is actually going to be delivered."
Whitaker said he wants to bring projects to OSHA to determine occupational hazards prior to a vote.
"What are the hazards to the community?" he asked. "Ensure that the building codes are being enforced...I would want to expect and address the chemical spills or hazards...bring this to the attention of the public for public comment...disclose what kind of chemicals or materials that they're using."
Incumbent Hartley-Nagle touted her strong record in addressing heavy industry issues near residential issues.
"I voted against raising the landfill, but not only did I vote against it, before that, I spoke to everybody you could possibly speak to on this issue," said Hartley-Nagle. "I went out into the community, and I drove up and down the streets to see how close it was, spoke to some of the residents to see where they stood on it, how it affected them--their health, their breathing...the smell from it, there was a whole host of other issues that really surrounded this....every time you will see me vote with the people on this."
Sewer/infrastructure south of C&D Canal
Hartley-Nagle answered first, calling it a "complex" issue with a comprehensive plan.
"Some people would like to go in one direction, some people like to go in another; there were also some lawsuits that give some farmers the rights to have sewer, and there's also another issue with supposedly an agenda going on, where certain developers will profit from where the sewer goes," she said.
She called for a thoughtful, fact-based approach that's "about the best plan and not about certain people."
"We won't ultimately decide where the sewers are; we can recommend, we can ask,...but you need seven votes. I will be fighting for those people that already have the right, legal right, to put sewer in, and I think that they have been asked to wait much too long for this; it has been delayed, and delayed, and delayed again, and I really feel for those individuals."
Johns, who's lives south of the canal, said she wants to seem "smart growth."
"As long as we have ore schools to accommodate the infrastructure. We need to hold developer accountable, but we need sewer. Here, in Middletown, we've developed such a great community...but we need to hold the developers accountable, and we need to make sure that we have sewer. No one knows it like me. No one on the panel lives here, but me, so I think, I know that it's important for us to continue to make sure that we have everything we need to make sure our children...don't experience anything outside of what we're expecting."
She said residents of the MOT area are tired of waiting.
"It's time to get someone in the position that can make it happen, stop saying 'I've been working' ... I've been here, and I'm still waiting."
Poppiti said this issue, in part, sparked him to run for council.
"We do have a number of different plans and ideas at the table. From an accountability perspective, I'm going to ask everyone--what is in the best interest of long-term, clean drinking water? We can't lose sight of the big picture," he said. "Any plan we adopt has to be about clean drinking water."
He added infrastructure needs to include expansions of WiFi, during a time when education and learned was forced to shift to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 crisis.
"What the pandemic has shown us...is that there are disenfranchised communities, pockets in our county, where you can't get WiFi," he said. "If I should become the president, I'm going to make sure that folks aren't disenfranchised...that we're going to make sure that we have WiFi throughout our county."
Whitaker seconded the need for clean drinking water. He called for water testing, environmental inspections, and hazardous waste inspections and increased transparency and accountability.
"Make sure that there's a good review of the environmental laws being implemented," he said. "Be transparent. Have county council meetings with exhibits, with the developers, with the people with the sewers. Let the public actually see what's going on...we need to protect the people. We need to make sure that they're living healthy."
Nepotism and cronyism in county government
Candidates also gave their responses on how they'd tackle "nepotism and cronyism" in New Castle County government.
"We have to put rules in place, and we have to hold them accountable; we can't back down, and we have to stop giving excuses on why we allow those things to happen. We have to stop it now," said Johns. "We have to call a spade a spade, and we have to call it out--it's the only way we're going to get anything done."
Poppiti said candidates must avoid the "Delaware Way" in these circumstances.
"Anytime we see it, we need to not be afraid, not get into the 'Delaware Way' of floating loyalty over integrity. we need to call it out," he said.
As Register of Wills, an office with 20 employees, Poppiti said he's successfully avoided nepotism and cronyism.
"We've hired some new people; we've opened doors for those who traditionally didn't have a door open and we have prided ourselves on being diverse and being inclusive," he said.
Whitaker said he would call for human resources to investigate the hiring practices of New Castle County Council government and host training sessions on nepotism.
"I want everybody in New Castle County government to have an equal opportunity regardless of their race, skin, sexual orientation, where they're from, and what their last name is, because New Castle County isn't supposed to represent a family or a friend, but the entire county."
Hartley-Nagle, who had the last word on the topic, said as president, she would continue to do what she's doing. She pointed to a recent county council move to raise salaries for staffers, in which she was the sole "no" vote.
"I took a lot of heat for that vote," she said. "It seemed to be excessive, and what I had asked for was an independent firm to come in, take a look at what those duties should be, what the salaries are--compare it with the state, compare it with the city--and then we can make a decision," she said. "The aides that are working for the council people that are friends, you're giving them a big salary increase, and it just looks bad...we should not be giving the people's money...some people like to give out other people's money...when you're voting this is not your money."
Watch the LAPA TV debate: