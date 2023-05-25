New Castle County's Emergency Medical Services (EMS) division launched a new pilot program on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, aimed at improving the medical outcome for trauma patients.
Two supervisors' vehicles began carrying whole blood which EMS Captain Kelli Starr-Leach said is cutting edge trauma care, and it's only being utilized by a small number of agencies.
"Whole blood is the gold standard to replace that fluid for a patient in traumatic hemorrhagic shock," said Starr-Leach. "This is changing trauma care and it's going to take hold and change it across the country."
Starr-Leach said the process of introducing the whole blood into a trauma patient in the field has been the result of work by the Army to develop the necessary packing materials, and technology, to cold storage the blood but then warm it quickly for patient use.
"We're able to maintain that temperature and we can remotely monitor that with a temperature stick," said Starr-Leach. "In fact right now I can look and see what the temperature of the blood is in both of our paramedic units.
"It's cold storage so it's between 1 and 6 degrees Celsius, that's way too cold to go into a trauma patient," she said. "In fact hypothermia is a big danger for trauma patients, so we have to warm that."
The entire process takes just a few minutes but can be the difference between life and death for a trauma patient.
"I've never seen an initiative that is going to make this great of an impact," said Starr-Leach, who has three decades of EMS service.
It didn't take long for the pilot program's first case. Starr-Leach confirmed to WDEL that blood was needed and given within 24 hours of the program launch
New Castle County EMS worked with the Blood Bank of Delmarva on the initiative and both organizations stress that the only way the program will ultimately be successful, is if people donate blood.
"If people don't donate then the supply won't be there," said Starr-Leach, "so we really encourage people to go out there and donate blood regardless of your blood type, because it's needed in so many different areas."