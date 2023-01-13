New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer hosted Senator Tom Carper and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester at the Christina River Force Main near Stanton on Friday, January 13, 2023, to announce millions of dollars in federal funds for water and wastewater system upgrades.
The money is through the Water Development Resources Act (WRDA) which was signed into law by President Joseph Biden on December 23, 2022.
It's the first time WRDA authorizes environmental infrastructure programs in Delaware for each of its three counties to repair drinking water and wastewater systems, with $35 million going to each county.
Carper is Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works and co-authored the legislation.
"Can you imagine what our quality of life would be if we didn't have water to drink and didn't have the access to wastewater services? Not worth living," said Carper.
Meyer applauded Carper's efforts.
"Senator Carper had an opportunity a couple of years ago to go down with some of our sewer employees into the sewers to inspect our force main," said Meyer, "and I know that had a lot to do with us being here today."
Meyer said maintaining wastewater infrastructure isn't a glamorous job, but it's a high priority.
"This is really among the most important things government does for public health, for the environment, is our wastewater system," said Meyer.
County officials said the $35 million is equivalent to a little more than a year's worth of sewer and stormwater capital projects, and will keep the county from having to raise rates to pay for the upgrades.
One of the first priorities is the Christina River Force Main which is the county's largest wastewater facility. A 70-foot tower on the site needs considerable infrastructure work below grade.