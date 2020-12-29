New Castle County paramedics began receiving their first COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020, at the New Castle County Public Safety building.
"We should be vaccinating about 70 New Castle County paramedics and also we're going to be vaccinating New Castle County Police this week," said EMS Chief Mark Logemann.
For logistical purposes, the county went with the Moderna vaccine which was delivered on Monday by the Delaware Division of Public Health. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the Moderna version does not require ultra-cold storage.
"Lighter temperature constraints with the Moderna," said Logemann. "We're allowed to refrigerate that between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 30 days."
Medics will get the second dose of the Moderna vaccine in about 28 days.
"I really do see the vaccine as a light at the end of the tunnel, so to speak, in this darkness we've been experiencing," said Logemann.
"I really hope that people seeing healthcare providers receive the vaccine gives them hope, and lets the general public know that educated, medical providers, who have really looked at this before it gets introduced into their body have confidence in it and that confidence bleeds over to the general public," said Logemann. "So when it does become available to the general public that anybody that can get it, gets it, because that's really what's going to hopefully end, or at severely slow, this COVID-19 pandemic."
In the meantime, Logemann said as state numbers on those testing positive for coronavirus have gone up, so too, have the number of people being treated by New Castle County paramedics.
"We're definitely seeing more, and it's another reason to get vaccinated."