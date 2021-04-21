As part of its Earth Day observances, New Castle County is collaborating with the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary to plant a native garden in front of the Route 9 Library on New Castle County.
County Executive Matt Meyer joined with Estuary members and volunteers on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, to plant three separate areas.
Estuary spokesperson Sarah Bouboulis said each garden box had it's own user group.
"Bee pollinators are at the base of the food chain, birds are more at the top, but we need to do whatever we can to get more food and habitat out there for them," said Bouboulis.
In addition to being functional, Bouboulis said it should look nice too.
"Aesthetics are important too to people, you want it to look good, and that can be done with native plants," said Bouboulis.
Meyer said as one of the state's largest landowner, it's incumbent for the county to take care of the land, air, and water.
"Taking care of our lands, making sure that we're sustaining lands for future generations is among the most important things," said Meyer.
And both the county and Partnership hope the library project will encourage home owners to start their own native gardens.
"If there's just one project like this it doesn't have a huge impact on our community," said Meyer, "but if we can get ten, a hundred, a thousand projects out there it makes a big impact."
According to the county, the native plants at the library are specially adapted to Delaware’s environment and require no fertilizer, pesticides, or herbicides.
A total of thirty different varieties were planted.