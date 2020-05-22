New Castle County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a package thief.
According to authorities, a homeowner in the 200 block of Thomas Drive, in the Thomas Cove community outside Middletown, checked her surveillance footage when two packages she was supposed to receive were missing, and spotte a suspect taking them after they were delivered by UPS.
The suspect was described as a black male with dyed hair, wearing a medical face mask, a white T-shirt, light blue shorts, and white sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact New Castle County Police Cpl. Jason Thomas at 302.395.8171 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.