New Castle County Police is hoping a "night out" helped showcase the many facets of their organization.
Communities throughout the country participated in the 37th annual National Night Out, aimed at improving community relationships with police departments.
New Castle County's entry was held at Glasgow Park, where the State Police's medical helicopter, mounted patrol, crisis response, and bomb robot were just some of the exhibits from Police Chief Cpl. Vaughn Bond's squad.
"Every aspect of our police department is represented today. It gives the people the chance to come up and see first hand exactly what we have to offer, and ask the officers that are here questions about what they do as police officers in New Castle County."
Bond said opportunities like National Night Out are crucial when it comes to developing a repour with county residents, especially in a climate where police have come under increased scrutiny.
"Often times, when we have to deal with members of the community, they are in situations that are relatively challenging. It gives us the ability to speak with people, have fun, have conversations, and explain what we do as police officers."
Bond said all parts of the police structure welcomed conversations during the two-hour event, and hoped that when people said goodbye to the horses and watched the helicopter fly away, they left with a better understanding of his men and women in uniform.
"I want them to walk away with the confidence that the New Castle County Police Department is here to serve, and that we're capable of serving and meeting their needs."