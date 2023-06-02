New Castle County plans on adding to its fleet of electric vehicles (EVs) thanks to a nearly half-a-million dollar grant being provided by Energize Delaware.
"We're getting eight new electric vehicles, two electric mowers, and a whole host of charging stations to serve the county fleet," said County Executive Matt Meyer.
The county held a ceremonial check signing at the New Castle County Government Center on Friday, June 2, 2023.
"Any step we take to transition from the old economy to the new economy I think puts us, and our community, and our country in a better place," said Meyer.
The EVs are used by county employees in the assessment, building inspections, permitting and code enforcement divisions.
"And when they drive around we want to make sure that our impact on the environment is not only carbon neutral but also financially sustainable," said Meyer, "and without partners like Energize Delaware it's very, very hard to do both of those things."
Energize Delaware Executive Director Drew Slater pointed out the high cost of electric lawnmowers, but how much cleaner they run as compared to gas powered.
"It is tremendously expensive to electrify lawnmowers so this grant goes a long way to starting that process and providing a proof of concept so we can compare gas and electric," said Slater.