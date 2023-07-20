More than two dozen summer campers graduated on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, from the 2nd annual New Castle County Public Safety Summer Camp sponsored by New Castle County Police and Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Senior Sergeant Erich Selhorst, Commander of the New Castle County Police Community Services Unit, says based on feedback from the first camp they expanded this year's program.
"They wanted to see more so this year instead of doing five days, we made it a seven day program," said Selhorst.
He said the camp started off with everyone learning hands on CPR and progressed to hands on demonstrations with many of the county police's specialty units.
"SWAT team, EMS supplements SWAT teams with tactical EMS personnel, otherwise known as TEMS, as well as the bomb squad, and crisis negotiations team," said Selhorst. "They have been to our headquarters, they have seen hands on fingerprinting, evidence detection, they get a little bit of everything in this camp and it is essentially a mini-police academy."
The camp serves as an introduction to young people to take a look at a public safety career.
"Knowing that they're still going through high school, hopefully guiding them towards college or the military, to then come and join our ranks is our primary goal," said Selhorst.
It also helps foster a better relationship between youth and the police.
"It's kids having interaction with police officers and paramedics just so they know that we are people just like everybody else, and to let them know what we do," said Selhorst.
The campers also had a chance to ask questions of officers with the motorcycle patrol group, meet with both the human and equine members of the county police mounted unit, and took part in pets and belly rubs with the county's facility assistance dog Sergeant Nikko.