A family living inside a recreational vehicle in the parking lot of the New Castle Farmers Market were displaced when the RV caught fire Monday morning, March 9, 2020.
Wilmington Manor, Goodwill of New Castle and Air National Guard fire crews were called to the parking lot around 8:15 a.m. to find the vehicle engulfed in flames.
Wilmington Manor Fire Chief Stephen Maichle said police had assisted in evacuating the adult and four children inside before firefighters arrived.
Miachle said the occupants were all checked for smoke inhalation but not transported to the hospital.
According to Maichle a portable heater was knocked over inside the RV sparking the blaze.
Maichle said the family was using the RV to live in and only left the parking lot on weekends when the flea market was in operation.
New Castle City police say the Red Cross is assisting the family.