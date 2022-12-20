The Claymont Regional Transportation Center will be named for Harris B. McDowell III, the longest serving member of the Delaware General Assembly.
Governor John Carney signed a ceremonial bill at Darley House in Claymont on Monday, December 19, 2022, renaming the future transit hub.
"I'm overwhelmed by that," said the 82-year old former legislator. "I am so grateful for all of you who turned out, and I'm trying not to get choked up about it."
McDowell represented Claymont's First District in the state Senate from 1976 to 2020.
Sarah McBride now holds McDowell's seat.
"Harris not only became the dean of the Delaware State Senate, he not only became the lion of the Delaware State Senate, but throughout that time he was the conscience of the Delaware State Senate," said McBride.
"What is so amazing about Harris is that when he came in, in 1977, he was ahead of his time. But I think all of us here know that time never caught up with him," said McBride. "He has remained ahead of his time every single year since 1977."
And McDowell challenged those in attendance to continue addressing transportation issues, particularly rail.
"Get a train that goes from Newark to Wilmington and straight through to Philly through the airport with a stop," said McDowell. "It's expensive, yes. Then if it's expensive investigate how you can do it more efficiently."
McDowell also spoke about linking up commuter train service in Delaware with Maryland's MARC system.
The Harris B. McDowell III Regional Transportation Center in Claymont is tentatively scheduled to open in the third quarter of 2023.