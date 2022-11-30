A full menu of dining options will be available at one place in downtown Wilmington: the lobby of the Hercules building, part of which has become the Chancery Market Food Hall and Bar.
It took more than a year to plan for the project, gut the space, recruit vendors and bring in the necessary food preparation equipment. Thursday December 1st, it opens to the public.
(Speaking in the video: Akhtar Nawab, Justin Womack, Lanice Wilson, Nikita Thomas)
Offerings will include the Market Street Burger and gourmet hot dogs at Market Street Burger & Dog, owned by Daniel Culhane. Culhane traveled the globe as a merchant mariner, and is focused on making this venture work.
"It's fun. It's a great way to make money and meet some people," Culhane said.
Chef and restaurateur Akhtar Nawab curated the food selections at the 12,000-square-foot facility. Nawab, co-founder of HospitalityHQ, said Chancery Market functions as a shared economy, with shared costs but also shared benefits.
"It's a real benefit, I think, for the actual individual tenants. It's a great way to get started. Of course, we have some tenants who are a little more experienced than others. Others are taking their first shots. Some have other restaurants already," Nawab said. "Either way, we're here to coach them all the way through the process."
Rooted AF, which offers exclusively vegan plant-based options, is Lanice Wilson's third restaurant venture in the city.
"We wanted to have really good, fast-causal vegan food. We want people to come to The Chancery because it's not just a food hall - it's an experience, it's a destination," Wilson said.
Justin Womack also hopes to make a go of it at Chancery Market with Oath 84, which has a flagship restaurant a few blocks away on North King Street, featuring small plate offerings a New American cuisine - "lamb meatballs to cheesesteak egg rolls to lobster crostini."
"Our menu is seasonal so the first time you come into Chancery it will be one menu and you come back again it may be a whole different feel, but the same elevated experience as far as fresh food," Womack said. "Everything is made in house, sauces, meats, everything is all in house."
Kati Roll Wala will serve authentic Indian cuisine. Nectar Bar will be indoor / outdoor. A communal seating area, co-working spaces and gardens and landscaping designed by the Delaware Center for Horticulture will also add to the atmosphere and attractiveness.
“Chancery Market represents the start of exciting redevelopment projects for 1313 N. Market and 1201 N. Market,” 1213 N. Market and TSG Hospitality LLC's Scott Johnson said. “As our tenants continue to return to the office environment, Chancery Market and the adjacent outdoor plaza will be an exciting amenity for professionals in the city, as well as a welcoming gathering place for our wider community and visitors.”
Chancery Market Food Hall & Bar will be open seven days a week.
Other restaurants, events and updates are available at www.thechancerymarket.com