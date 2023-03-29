The story of the original tall ship that first brought Swedish settlers to Delaware - and its ultimate demise - is fully told in a new exhibit at the Copeland Maritime Center in Wilmington, where the Kalmar Nyckel replica is also celebrating its 25th anniversary.
The exhibit included painstaking research, and its creators wanted to figure out a way to present it that would have a "wow" factor. It does have that (see the end of the video if you are interested).
According to Kalmar Nyckel Foundation Senior Historian and Education Director Sam Heed, the original Kalmar Nyckel was built by the Dutch and leased by Sweden for more than 20 years before sailing under the Dutch flag once again. The vessel was protecting the valuable herring fleet when the English sunk it during The Battle of Buchan Ness off Scotland in 1652.
'We knew that the ship was decommissioned by the Swedes in 1651 but then the paper trail disappeared. There were whispers about it might have gone to the Dutch, or maybe it became a floating hulk in Sweden, as like a floating warehouse. We didn't know," Heed said.
Baltimore-based artist Patrick O'Brien was commissioned to create a painting depicting the final voyage and battle of the Kalmar Nyckel, which serves as a centerpiece of the exhibit.
“In order to recreate the Battle of Buchan Ness, I started with a lot of research about the ship itself,” O’Brien said. “Visiting today’s replica of the vessel allowed me to examine the ship inside and out, and by sailing on the vessel I began to imagine life on the ship in the 1600s. I have to do my best to conjure up the roar of the cannons and the smoke and flames of a naval battle. For this I read accounts from the time period: the journals of sailors, the logbooks of captains, and letters written by adventurous mariners. Then as an artist I call on my knowledge of color, light, and atmosphere, and combine it with my research and reference material, to put it all together to create a realistic rendition of a historic scene.”
"This is sort of the ship's last chapter," Heed said.
While the subject material will be somber, the grand opening of the exhibit is one to celebrate for the Kalmar Nyckel Foundation. This Saturday April 1st, The Battle of Buchan Ness Exhibit will open to the public and is open free of charge between 12 noon at 4:00 p.m. Interpretive guides will explain the exhibit, and hands-on activities such as sail handling, cannon loading, LEGO ship building, scavenger hunts and more will be available. Also, free tours of the Kalmar Nyckel will be available Saturday between 1:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Additionally, face painting and snacks will be available for a fee.
The Copeland Maritime Center is located at 1124 East 7th Street in Wilmington