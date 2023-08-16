The SAFE DE app is being introduced with the goal of improving safety in Delaware schools as well as enhancing mental health and other matters surrounding the well-being of students.
The Appoquinimink School District is among the first in Delaware to transition from the Stop It app that was introduced four years ago. The app is available on the Chromebooks used by students and can be downloaded to their cellphones as well.
(appearing in the video: Dr. Kristi Peters of Appoquinimink School District, Middletown High School seniors Brian Davis, Simone Cooper and Laila Alston (who demonstrates the app); Nicole Shuler-Geer of DEMA)
According to district Coordinator of Equity, Climate and Wellness Dr. Kristi Peters, it's more than just a way to report a crisis, or activities such as bullying - "whether that's a need for food, supplies, housing, just someone to talk to, or for education about mental health and wellness to help for themselves, others, or people in their family and community."
"A lot of people when it comes to bullying and harassment and things such as that, they always tell you to reach out to a trusted adult, but sometimes it's really hard to speak up," Ania Czajczynski, a Middletown High School senior, said. "The Stop It app, I know, was really helpful for a lot of kids that were being bullied."
The SAFE DE app is part of the school safety and wellness "suite" that was developed in conjunction with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency. A second component encompasses threat assessment and suicide risk assessment models, combined with staff training. Nicole Schuler-Geer of DEMA said the comprehensive school safety program also is able to store and track critical information as a student proceeds through the grade levels.
"We can try to not miss any area where a student might need any help or assistance along the way, K-through-12," Shuler-Geer said.