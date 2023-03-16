Chester County investigators are searching for the cause of a structure fire in New Garden Township off of Old Limestone Road on Wednesday afternoon, March 15, 2023.
Firefighters from Chester and New Castle counties responded to the fire around 4:30 p.m. and found half the structure already in flames when they arrived.
The area had no hydrants which required half a dozen water tankers to respond.
Those tankers then accessed the nearest fire hydrant on Limestone Road at Wilhelm's Service Center, which resulted in the closure of the roadway north of the Delaware border for well over an hour.
The structure fire also ignited nearby brush.
No injuries were reported.