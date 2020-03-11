Sprouts Farmers Market opened its first Delaware location on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in a space north of the Concord Mall, which at one time housed a Pathmark supermarket.
Sprouts employees held a 7 a.m. ribbon cutting and rewarded hundreds of early shoppers with discounts and gifts handed out by natural living expert Danny Seo who is also the host of NBC's Naturally, Danny Seo.
Diego Romero with the Phoenix-based grocer said the new location totals 30-thousand square feet.
"At Sprouts we aim to make healthy living approachable and affordable," said Romero.
"We have a wide open layout that's very approachable. We don't have aisle numbers because our team members are trained to bring guests to the aisle to show them the different products we have."
Sprouts maintains a zero waste initiative and will donate unsold and edible groceries to the Food Bank of Delaware.
Sprouts has over 340 stores in 22 states.